Letters

READER LETTER | Atomic bombing will drive human tragedy

03 April 2024 - 13:30
Israeli soldiers ride in a military vehicle near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Israeli soldiers ride in a military vehicle near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Image: Hannah McKay

Our peace-making hopes for Ukraine and Gaza  were a little shattered after hearing the speculated mortal words from the US's Republican congressman, Tim Walberg, who allegedly suggested  handling the Gaza and Ukraine crises just like what the US did to Nagasaki and Hiroshima – dropping an atomic bomb.

It is quite regrettable that, in the 21st century, we still have politicians of unredeemed human nature, who are so insensitive to learn from the catastrophic results of these Nagasaki and Hiroshima bombings in 1945. Any sensible world leader would fearfully dislike to use an atomic bomb.

Truth be told, atomic bombing does not bring quick solutions, rather, it will accelerate unspeakable human tragedy and global destruction of the ecosystems.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

