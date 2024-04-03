LootLove sets sights on opportunities in interior design

Now that Luthando "LootLove" Shosha is back on the airwaves, what will be her next career move? The radio and TV personality has teased taking her passion for interior design to the next level.
Shosha made her return to the Metro FM on Monday as co-host of the popular primetime show The Touchdown, joining regular collaborator Tbo Touch. Before then, Shosha had taken a three-year sabbatical from radio.
"We get to see Loot the artist and interior designer come alive. The last four to five years I’ve been focused on reconfiguring as a mother, as a woman. You get to see a different version of me. Grown and mature, but always cool and way sexier,” she said.
Tight-lipped about what else we can expect from her, the vibrant statuesque personality dressed in a honeycomb two-buttoned blazer and skirt suiting soon opened up about her decision to venture into the design and build industry.
“I’ve always had this love for interior design. I get it from my mom and grandmother – how she [mom] moved around our home, re-decorating it and her love for art, she was amazing to watch growing up,” she added.
“They were such incredible homemakers. Our home always felt warm and beautiful, different and a little edgy. So, I’m tapping back into that. It’s not just decorating. It’s design and the full experience. When you see me show up, I’ll show you different spaces that I’ve recreated and redesigned. Don’t be surprised – enjoy and book me.
“I am also going back to school to make sure I’ve got the degree. I’m also interning at a specific company to get the experience. I want to get a degree, so I can tell my girls one day ‘Hey, mama got it!’ and now is the perfect time.”
Shosha was a guest at the launch of Armani Beauty South Africa at the lustrous Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg last Thursday. Peering through the luscious foliage and seasonal blooms of the gardens, a striking red photo wall drew the camera-ready audience into the world of elegant beauty.
Attendees include Zandi Nhlapo, Zikhona Sodlaka, Zola Nombona, Abigail Visagie and many more.
“At its truest, Armani Beauty is a quiet luxury and understated elegance,” said Kirsty Gourlay, marketing manager for L'Oréal Luxe South Africa.
“The journey to get Armani Beauty into South Africa has been a long process and we believe now is the right time. It’s a very astute customer that is purchasing a product, so we wanted to deliver and not take any shortcuts.
“The Armani woman and gent are elegant, sophisticated, classy and understated. It’s someone that walks into the room, they may not necessarily be the loudest, but when they walk out you get the aura that the person exudes a sense of complete uniqueness and individuality."
