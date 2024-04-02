×

READER LETTER | Government must take care of veteran artists

02 April 2024 - 13:58
Jazz maestro , flute and harmonica player, Abbey Cindi during an interiview with Sowetan in Parktown.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The creative sector conveys its condolences to the family of Zimbabwe veteran artist Stella January, who recently passed away. The 55-year-old actor played in several TV drama series.

The reports of Zimbabwe government assisting with her burial and supporting the bereaved family are welcomed. We sincerely hope that post her burial ceremony, the Zimbabwe government will roll out empowerment programmes to aid artists with financial skills and offer creatives better incentives for their wellbeing.

In other African countries, artists are persecuted by their governments. Their truthful artistic expressions are deemed a threat to oppressive states machinery.

In Lesotho, during the Covid years, we read reports of artists assisted with bags of maize meals and beans. It was such a disgusting act to disrespect artists who deserved better from the government. A soul-fulfilling deed was when self-respecting artists who're true to their craft and not gullible rejects such insultive government Covid relief donations.

Even in SA, most genuine veteran artists are neglected and get honoured with funeral services. The likes of veteran sculptor of note Ike Nkoana, legendary Abbey Cindi and many others are forgotten. But the selected ones get government special preferences.

The plight of veteran artists across Africa and elderly citizens should be on the priority list of governments.

Jerry Tsie, email

