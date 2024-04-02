×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ICJ ruling won’t lead to stability in the Middle East

02 April 2024 - 14:05
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling won’t change anything, the war will still rage on.

There was no talk of a ceasefire in the ICJ’s ruling; Israel was only instructed to conduct its war in accordance with internationally accepted rules of the game. And no judgment was passed on whether Israel was committing genocide in Gaza or not.

So, this ruling failed on three fronts: first, it doesn’t change anything; second, it failed to give momentum to the search for a durable peace between Hamas and Israel; and third, this ruling won’t lead to stability in the wider Middle East.

We must understand that war remains a source of income and control by superpowers. Sadly, the ICJ ruling on Israel’s behaviour in Gaza will become a hollow victory for the ANC government because global power politics will affect its impact.

Instability in the Middle East is a consequence of a reset of world order and a process of great power contestation is under way. America’s influence as the world’s leading power is in decline and forcefully contested by an emerging alliance of rising powers in the global south, led by China.

The West has dominated global affairs since the end of World War II, after which it established self-serving institutions such as the UN to oversee global governance, the G7 and G20 to oversee economic governance, and Nato to oversee military governance.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

READER LETTER | Government must take care of veteran artists

The creative sector conveys its condolences to the family of Zimbabwe veteran artist Stella January, who recently passed away. The 55-year-old actor ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

READER LETTER | Places communities in heart of development projects

The integrated development plan and budget community consultation empowers the communities to have a voice to choose based on their needs, associated ...
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Nzimande did well by deregistering colleges

I applaud and wish to convey my congratulations to minister of higher education and training Dr Blade Nzimande on his swift and courageous stance and ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack