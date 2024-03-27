In many countries there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty so often a suspect's face is blurred, however the police in Murrieta, a city in California, have taken the novel approach of using Lego heads to hide faces in any of their releases.
There are Lego head images with a surprisingly wide range of emotions including fear but unfortunately Lego has asked that they stop infringing copyright which although fair and legal, is a bit boring, not the image Lego presents for its toys.
Given that Lego pieces can inflict pain and suffering if stood on in the dark, will there be a picture of an offending piece's identity covered by a police officer's cap?
Copyright should be supported although perhaps an exception could be considered for a very funny answer to a legal requirement for privacy. The world needs more fun.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Lego spoils the fun with copyright complaint
Image: GETTY IMAGES
