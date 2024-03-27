×

Letters

READER LETTER | Lego spoils the fun with copyright complaint

27 March 2024 - 15:00
LEGO
LEGO
Image: GETTY IMAGES

In many countries there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty so often a suspect's face is blurred, however the police in Murrieta, a city in California, have taken the novel approach of using Lego heads to hide faces in any of their releases.

There are Lego head images with a surprisingly wide range of emotions including fear but unfortunately Lego has asked that they stop infringing copyright which although fair and legal, is a bit boring, not the image Lego presents for its toys.

Given that Lego pieces can inflict pain and suffering if stood on in the dark, will there be a picture of an offending piece's identity covered by a police officer's cap?

Copyright should be supported although perhaps an exception could be considered for a very funny answer to a legal requirement for privacy. The world needs more fun. 

Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia

