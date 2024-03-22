A water crisis pose a serious health hazard to citizens. It also affects the economy, contributing to an already high unemployment. For instance, when there is no water, government departments stop working. Companies that use water for their production can't produce.
The water crisis confronting the nation does not affect our honourable cabinet ministers and their families. Until they are affected, these problems won't go away. Clearly, we are on our own. Let's vote right, fellow citizens.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Real answers needed on water crisis
Image: 123rf/Chayatorn Laorattanavech
It is an open secret that Gauteng, the economic hub of the country, has a water problem. The scorching heat is not helping, evaporation depletes levels in the dams.
However, that process of nature has nothing to do with the recent water supply crisis affected in Johannesburg and West Rand.
It also has nothing to do with the so-called aging infrastructure, or the claim that the Eikenhof pump station was hit by lightning, or the story about some valve which was closed. Does anybody know the real story behind the water shortages?
READER LETTER | NGOs disturb Motsoaledi’s work on illegal immigration
According to experts, this is only the beginning of our water problems, which they said would affect the heart of Gauteng for the next six years or so. It can go on for the next decade or more, who knows. Our government has proven to be useless in finding solutions to such challenges. Load shedding is a classic example.
Is there a plan to deal with this challenge? The minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu is quiet about the matter.
Interestingly, political parties have been delivering their elections' manifestos. None has addressed the water crisis facing this country. Does that mean they are not aware of the problem? Or does that mean they don't care? Or they deem the challenge as unimportant? There are no easy answers.
READER LETTER | Zuma wants to destroy SA just to save his skin
A water crisis pose a serious health hazard to citizens. It also affects the economy, contributing to an already high unemployment. For instance, when there is no water, government departments stop working. Companies that use water for their production can't produce.
The water crisis confronting the nation does not affect our honourable cabinet ministers and their families. Until they are affected, these problems won't go away. Clearly, we are on our own. Let's vote right, fellow citizens.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos