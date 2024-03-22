×

Letters

READER LETTER | Real answers needed on water crisis

22 March 2024 - 16:00
Image: 123rf/Chayatorn Laorattanavech

It is an open secret that Gauteng, the economic hub of the country, has a water problem. The scorching heat is not helping, evaporation depletes levels in the dams. 

However, that process of nature has nothing to do with the recent water supply crisis affected in  Johannesburg and West Rand. 

 It also has nothing to do with the so-called aging infrastructure, or the claim that the  Eikenhof pump station was hit by lightning, or the story about some valve which was closed. Does anybody know the real story behind the water shortages? 

According to experts, this is only the beginning of our water problems, which they said would affect the heart of Gauteng  for the next six years or so. It can go on for the next decade or more, who knows. Our government has proven to be useless in finding solutions to such challenges. Load shedding is a classic example.

Is there a plan to deal with this challenge? The minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu is quiet about the matter. 

Interestingly, political parties have been delivering their elections' manifestos. None has addressed the water crisis facing this country. Does that mean they are not aware of the problem? Or does that mean they don't care? Or they deem the challenge as unimportant? There are no easy answers.

A water crisis pose a serious health hazard to citizens. It also affects the economy, contributing to an already high unemployment. For instance, when there is no water, government departments stop working. Companies that use water for their production can't produce.

The water crisis confronting the nation does not affect our honourable cabinet ministers and their families. Until they are affected, these problems won't go away. Clearly, we are on our own. Let's vote right, fellow citizens.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

