The United Nations (UN) Security Council and big nations like Canada and the US, who are in the proximity of the Caribbean Islands, should briskly take action in Haiti before this Caribbean nation is entirely plunged into a bloodbath.
It is disappointing that the UN are watching helplessly at the escalating conflict between the gangsters and the Haiti army. If this downhill slide of peace and order is not arrested in Haiti, then a potential scenario of genocide will be the regrettable result.
Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti who have been suffering continual predicaments since the 2010 earthquake. In 2010, the earthquake almost wiped out Haiti from the face of the planet. And now, this conflict is trying to destroy what remained for the mere sustainability of the Haitians.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Arrest the situation in Haiti before it’s too late
