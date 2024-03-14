×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Arrest the situation in Haiti before it’s too late

14 March 2024 - 12:19
People wait to collect water in containers along a street after Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to step down following months of escalating gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 12, 2024.
People wait to collect water in containers along a street after Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to step down following months of escalating gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 12, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

The United Nations (UN) Security Council and big nations like Canada and the US, who are in the proximity of the Caribbean Islands, should briskly take action in Haiti before this Caribbean nation is entirely plunged into a bloodbath.

It is disappointing that the UN are watching helplessly at the escalating conflict between the gangsters and the Haiti army. If this downhill slide of peace and order is not arrested in Haiti, then a potential scenario of genocide will be the regrettable result.

Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti who have been suffering continual predicaments since the 2010 earthquake. In 2010, the earthquake almost wiped out Haiti from the face of the planet. And now, this conflict is trying to destroy what remained for the mere sustainability of the Haitians.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

READER LETTER | Judiciary should guard constitution

The SA government is a government that is pilotless. It’s just floating, ready to fall. Nothing is run with the best possible plans on empowerment ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Re-evaluation of objectives can save SA from ruin

The ANC has always been reluctant to involve the private sector in the business of running important entities like SOEs, with dire consequences. ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Safe spaces allow girls, women voice their stories

While education may not ensure a woman’s path out of poverty, a lack of education will likely impede their chances of accessing economic ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court