Brothers fled to Eswatini because NIU wants to assassinate them, claims alleged AKA killer

One of the men accused of killing rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes claims his siblings fled to Eswatini because six other siblings were killed by the National Intervention Unit (NIU) probing taxi wars in Durban, and they feared for their lives.
This emerged during the bail application of Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, who is linked to the murder of AKA and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban last February.
Ndimande, who appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday, said the NIU wanted to “assassinate them [the entire family] at all cost”.
Bail applications for two other accused, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30 and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, were heard on Friday.
The court is also expected to hear bail applications from co-accused Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29 on Monday.
They face 10 charges, including two counts of murder, five of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ndimande said the state is “skating on thin ice as it has no evidence linking” him to the murders
He told the court he was a Maskandi artist and part-time bodyguard.
He was arrested on October 25 in Maponya Mall in Gauteng and transported to Durban. He said he was interrogated but denied the allegations.
When he got to Durban, Ndimande claimed he was assaulted by police and forced to make a confession.
The recently engaged father of five children said he was in the taxi industry and owned about four taxis which generate about R250,000 per month.
The court heard the Ndimande family had over the years been in a war with the Gumede family over control of Malukazi Taxi Association in Umlazi, outside Durban.
There had been sporadic shooting which resulted in the death of a number of people, including six Ndimande family members.
Ndimande said his two brothers — Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande, 28, and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande, 28 — who are also accused in the matter, decided to seek refuge in other countries due to the violence.
AKA murder suspects back in the dock
He said the brothers were sought by the NIU who sided with the Gumede family to assassinate them.
Members of the NIU allegedly came to their homestead outside Empangeni wearing balaclavas with only their eyes visible and demanded his relatives. He said when they heard about this they decided to flee to Eswatini.
Nxele and Mjay were arrested there last month and the South African government is working on an extradition application.
Ndimande said he intended to plead not guilty.
“I have a well-founded apprehension and fear of being assassinated while in custody. I have been informed that sometimes police officers book off prison inmates from custody with the impression that investigations [are] to be carried out and never return with them alive. The prison authorities would not be able to afford me protection. In any event, due to my fear, I beg this court to release me on bail,” said Ndimande.
His fear stems from the fact that his late siblings were taken by police from his homestead with the impression that they were being arrested, only to learn they were killed on the way.
The bail hearing is continuing.
TimesLIVE
