While education may not ensure a woman’s path out of poverty, a lack of education will likely impede their chances of accessing economic opportunities.
Beyond learning through practical experiences, literacy is crucial to accessing new skills. In SA, literacy rates are lagging behind those of the rest of the world –with some reports suggesting that 6.8% fewer girls in SA can read at levels comparable to those of their global peers.
Reading nurtures critical reasoning and creates learning opportunities.Writing compliments this by giving individuals a platform to articulate, strengthening their voice and influence.
Many organisations are trying to shore up women’s access to user-generated reading materials by providing a zero-rated platform that any girl with a smartphone or internet connection can access.
The journey to understanding the complex realities women and girls face in SA extends beyond the observance of designated holidays. It requires an ongoing commitment to listen and integrate their diverse experiences into the broader societal narrative.
Establishing digital and physical safe spaces provides a critical platform for women and girls to voice their stories, air grievances and share their wisdom. This isn’t just about solidarity; it’s about fostering a culture where every woman and girl has the opportunity to be heard, recognised, and valued.
Lea-Anne Moses, Executive Director, Fundza Literacy Trust
READER LETTER | Safe spaces allow girls, women voice their stories
Image: Getty Images
While education may not ensure a woman’s path out of poverty, a lack of education will likely impede their chances of accessing economic opportunities.
Beyond learning through practical experiences, literacy is crucial to accessing new skills. In SA, literacy rates are lagging behind those of the rest of the world –with some reports suggesting that 6.8% fewer girls in SA can read at levels comparable to those of their global peers.
Reading nurtures critical reasoning and creates learning opportunities.Writing compliments this by giving individuals a platform to articulate, strengthening their voice and influence.
Many organisations are trying to shore up women’s access to user-generated reading materials by providing a zero-rated platform that any girl with a smartphone or internet connection can access.
The journey to understanding the complex realities women and girls face in SA extends beyond the observance of designated holidays. It requires an ongoing commitment to listen and integrate their diverse experiences into the broader societal narrative.
Establishing digital and physical safe spaces provides a critical platform for women and girls to voice their stories, air grievances and share their wisdom. This isn’t just about solidarity; it’s about fostering a culture where every woman and girl has the opportunity to be heard, recognised, and valued.
Lea-Anne Moses, Executive Director, Fundza Literacy Trust
READER LETTER | Judiciary should guard constitution
READER LETTER | Re-evaluation of objectives can save SA from ruin
READER LETTER | Fascism rapidly spreading across the world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos