×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Safe spaces allow girls, women voice their stories

13 March 2024 - 14:28
Women lead a protest against lack of women's rights during the International Women's Day celebration on March 8 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Women lead a protest against lack of women's rights during the International Women's Day celebration on March 8 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Getty Images

While education may not ensure a woman’s path out of poverty, a lack of education will likely impede their chances of accessing economic opportunities.

Beyond learning through practical experiences, literacy is crucial to accessing new skills. In SA, literacy rates are lagging behind those of the rest of the world –with some reports suggesting that 6.8% fewer girls in SA can read at levels comparable to those of their global peers.

Reading nurtures critical reasoning and creates learning opportunities.Writing compliments this by giving individuals a platform to articulate, strengthening their voice and influence.

Many organisations are trying to shore up women’s access to user-generated reading materials by providing a zero-rated platform that any girl with a smartphone or internet connection can access.

The journey to understanding the complex realities women and girls face in SA extends beyond the observance of designated holidays. It requires an ongoing commitment to listen and integrate their diverse experiences into the broader societal narrative.

Establishing digital and physical safe spaces provides a critical platform for women and girls to voice their stories, air grievances and share their wisdom. This isn’t just about solidarity; it’s about fostering a culture where every woman and girl has the opportunity to be heard, recognised, and valued.

Lea-Anne Moses, Executive Director, Fundza Literacy Trust

READER LETTER | Judiciary should guard constitution

The SA government is a government that is pilotless. It’s just floating, ready to fall. Nothing is run with the best possible plans on empowerment ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Re-evaluation of objectives can save SA from ruin

The ANC has always been reluctant to involve the private sector in the business of running important entities like SOEs, with dire consequences. ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Fascism rapidly spreading across the world

Global leaders are playing a deadly game of nuclear roulette with their utterances on the deadly conflicts that are now raging across the world.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court