Global leaders are playing a deadly game of nuclear roulette with their utterances on the deadly conflicts that are now raging across the world.
Senile Joe Biden, brash Emanuel Macron, reckless Vladimir Putin, deranged Kim Jong Un, dreamer Xi Jinping and lunatic Benjamin Netanyahu have crossed the threshold of global tolerance.
Right-wing fascism, religious extremism and territorial expansionism are the ingredients that will ignite an inferno within the next five years. Authoritarian regimes are spreading like wildfires devouring the political landscape in an orgy of naked hate, encompassing a new wave of ethnic cleansing.
The present constellation of events and the suicidal policies of certain powerful nations will most certainly trigger off a nuclear holocaust.
Fascist symbols, rhetoric and salutes are a grim reminder that World War 3 is fast approaching. Sooner or later, someone in authority will miscalculate triggering of a chain of events that will obliterate humanity.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Fascism rapidly spreading across the world
Image: SPUTNIK
