Clarens is a beautiful small country town in the Free State that is a popular tourist resort, lying at the foothills of the majestic sandstone Maluti Mountains.
Well done to this jewel of the eastern Free State on being the first town/city in SA in introducing the phenomenon of energy curtailment. This intervention ensures that rolling blackouts and the dreaded load shedding are things of the past.
With the co-operation of the town and residents and businesses, curtailment has become a reality to the envy of the greater country. Tourism continues as normal to the town’s benefit and generates much finances for local businesses.
Surely if Clarens can introduce the brilliant innovation of electricity curtailment, other areas, especially small towns and villages, can replicate this with the co-operation of all.
This will be a win-win situation for all. May energy curtailment move forward quickly as we bid load shedding goodbye. Not even the danger and disgrace of getting whipped at the polls in the May 29 national and provincial elections seems to stir the inefficient and corrupt ruling party to take more concerted and serious actions to rid the country of the load shedding scourge.
This sadly has crippled our lives and the economy, led to severe hardship, loss of jobs and put a damper on foreign businesses investing locally. Some people may have even died due to load shedding as equipment like incubators and respirators and other hi-tech medical machines have been rendered useless by lack of power and no suitable back up.
Even surgery and medical procedures have to be put on hold by load shedding. Curtailment provides hope amid the lingering energy gloom.
Simon T Dehal, Verulam
READER LETTER | Curtailment can help keep lights on
Image: REUTERS
