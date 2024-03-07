Black people in the DA vote for the comfort of white people. If you want proof, just visit Cape Town. The city, under DA control, has become a representation of SA's growing inequality gap.
Those privileged enough to live in leafy suburbs and well-off areas continue to reap the most benefits such as pothole-free roads, bicycle lanes, etc.
But in Nyanga, Langa, Mitchell's Plain, Khayelitsha and Gugulethu, life consists of hardships such as unemployment, gangsterism, no service delivery and no visible policing.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Voting for the DA only benefits white minority
Image: Kgothatso Madisa
