As far back as 2010, foreign nationals from various countries had already decided to make SA their second home. They knew all about what buildings were standing in the inner city abandoned and would take occupation of the many buildings according to their nationalities.
I got to know about this when my helper, a Zimbabwean, asked for a day off as she had been told about a home affairs official who had everything needed to produce SA IDs for foreigners. He was working from an office in Krugersdorp. My helper would be travelling with a friend from Zimbabwe who had just arrived and found accommodation in an abandoned building that housed Zimbabweans exclusively; this arrangement would take place before the individual travels to SA.
It is now 14 years since I learnt about this, and you can imagine how much worse the situation has become now. No other country in the world can have a situation like this. All of those foreign nationals are quite aware that what they are doing is unlawful but they are doing it anyway.
The hypocrisy of South Africans is puzzling and unbelievable. It was tragic that so many people perished in that building that was divided inside into many little shacks, but the audacity of the people who engaged in a protest march last week demanding that the government or municipality must be held accountable for the tragedy is truly baffling and senseless.
As long as South Africans are spineless and fail to take a firm stand against situations that are a recipe for disaster, there will be more tragedies like the Usindiso one. Laws and rules are made for a reason and are to be obeyed, and if you break them, don't start looking for someone to blame, take responsibility for your actions.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Corrupt officials at fault for Usindiso tragedy
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
