×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | SA businesses must innovate to remain globally competitive

08 March 2024 - 10:30
Using technology advancements and connecting with the right value chain partners will ensure that the future of logistics is exciting and rewarding.
Using technology advancements and connecting with the right value chain partners will ensure that the future of logistics is exciting and rewarding.
Image: Supplied/Wits Plus

As a nation, we cannot hand-wave the need for digital progress because we are comfortable with the status quo. Unless built on a solid foundation of continued digital innovation, the future will not be kind to South African businesses as they are forced to play catch-up with the rest of the world. 

To remain globally competitive, South African enterprises will have to commit to the widespread transformation of their digital systems and practices, with a steadfast understanding of the cumulative effect of investing in their digital capabilities – knowing that this undertaking stands to benefit both the consumer and their business equally.

TEBOGO MONAKEDI | How top employers shape the future of work

The traditional perceptions of work and organisational structure are undergoing a significant transformation. The once-prevailing notion that work is ...
Opinion
1 month ago

For businesses specifically, continued digital innovation can promote greater agility, unlock and promote operational efficiency, enable the ability to implement new business models and expose companies to new customers and markets. 

For customers, the march towards greater digital transformation across the business landscape results in a steady trickle of benefits: a greater diversification of products and services, lower costs and an overall improved customer experience. 

We should not limit the positive impact that digital innovation can have in SA – business leaders must ensure they are taking a proactive and progressive approach to their digital transformation strategy if we want locally owned enterprises to remain industry leaders in the global digital economy.

Jacques Jordaan, co-founder & CEO at Specno

Competition watchdog must protect small businesses against big tech: Patel

Patel said a crucial part of the government’s support for small business came from regulatory measures to deter anticompetitive behaviour from large ...
News
4 months ago

MATTHEW CRUISE | Climate tech will save planet and rev up economy

We live in a rapidly warming world. Whatever the shrinking number of climate change sceptics might try and tell you, that’s no longer in doubt. ...
Opinion
1 year ago

URSULA FEAR | Job creation in SA needs a new narrative

Lifelong learning is the only way to protect ourselves against obsolescence. Lifelong learning is the only way we’ll address the skills shortage too ...
Opinion
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court