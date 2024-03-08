×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Medical negligence claims out of control

08 March 2024 - 09:43
The department of health said they have managed to cut down on medical negligence claims.
The department of health said they have managed to cut down on medical negligence claims.
Image: 123RF/Lucian Coman

Appalling and unbelievable, no other country in the world could have medical negligence claims reaching a whopping R30bn in just over 20 years. This is scandalous.

Under the previous government, during our training, most of the information we gathered about medical negligence claims was from medical textbooks. It was a rare occurrence practically in those years.

For the many years since 1994, the budget that was allocated for national health services, was always far less than what was allocated for the department of education. It didnt help that healthcare practitioners always complained about the extremely deficient budget, nothing was ever changed.

For instance, at Tembisa Hospital we used to receive about R7m for 11 theatres in May, by August it would always be depleted because some of that meagre allocation would be used to settle accruals from the previous year.

Enoch Godongwana is the first minister of finance to bring a long sought-after difference when he allocated for the 2024/25 financial year R848bn as opposed to the R60bn for the previous financial year.

It has been pointed out multiple times that underfunding has been the source of everything that plagued our healthcare services, resulting in high medical negligence claims.

Instead of blaming lawyers and doctors for the billions of medical negligence claims, the department of health and all the managers of hospitals need to do better than they have done all these years since becoming the government of this country.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Hospital rejects claims of negligence after boy’s death

The North West health department has rejected claims that one of its hospitals was responsible for the death of a four-year-old boy who allegedly ...
News
1 year ago

Baby boy found dead by caregiver at KZN creche

An investigation is under way to determine how a nine-month-old baby died after he was put down for a nap at a creche north of Durban.
News
7 months ago

READER LETTER | NGOs concern for foreign patients misplaced

I have just read an article about the concerns raised by international NGO Doctors without  Borders about allegations that foreigners are turned away ...
Opinion
7 months ago

Gauteng health department underspends despite needs

The Gauteng health department has underspent R2.7bn of its budget in the 2022/2023 financial year.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court