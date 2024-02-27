×

Letters

READER LETTER | Cut budget for foreign wars

27 February 2024 - 13:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the budget speech on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: GCIS

As a concerned South African in a democratic country, I think I have a right to voice my opinion. How much of the budget is the Treasury putting aside for the never-ending wars in African countries?

The budget for our own countrys challenges is being cut tremendously and borrowing escalating. The minister of defence says they are going to those countries to help but it is common knowledge that wars in those countries never stop.

Sending young South Africans to be killed in foreign countries is just not right. The sooner we move out of SADC, the better as it is costing SA too much. We need those soldiers here in SA where gang fights and crime is killing people everyday.

Lindi Zantsi, International Evangelist

