A Limpopo man who attacked a nonagenarian with a panga before raping her in her home has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said 35-year-old Ephraim Matshela Madiba was jailed by the Groblersdal regional court. He got life imprisonment for rape and 24 months for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“The court heard on July 31 2022 the accused broke into the house of the 90-year-old woman at Elandskraal and found a panga in the victim’s bedroom. He assaulted her with it before raping her. He fled the scene with the panga. The victim was taken to hospital.”
Sgt Lesetja Langa and his team traced and arrested the suspect. Police recovered the panga, which had the victim's blood stains on it.
TimesLIVE
Attacker jailed after woman, 90, survives panga assault and rape
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto
