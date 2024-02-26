×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Creative sector awards an electioneering ploy

By Jerry Tsie - 26 February 2024 - 11:31
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa.
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa.
Image: Shaun Roy/ Gallo Images/ Netball World Cup 2023

The recently announced department of sports, arts and culture awards with a R100,000 price tag can be correctly perceived by the creative sector as an electioneering ploy.

The ministry cannot pull the wool over our eyes. With my years of keeping a weather eye on the dire situation of frail elderly artists who are not close to power, minister Zizi Kodwa urgently needs top-notch advisors.

In 2023, the Grammy Award winners received free millions to share from the department just for clinching an award. Yet, departed artists never received even a bunch of flowers from the minister.

In a properly governed country, it would be a noble act to recognise high-class artworks and bestow artists with honours. In fact, nations throughout the world pride themselves with artistic expressions that ignite the positive pulse of society.

Jerry Tsie, Pretoria

READER LETTER | Our youth is under siege

What does the future hold for our youth? Are we doing enough to prepare them for tomorrow? Are we creating a conducive environment for them to ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Time for lottery looters to pay back the money

The level of large-scale theft of lotto monies over many years amounts to many billions of rand.
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Rudderless world needs ro regain its lost values

In this rapidly changing world, there are moments when one feels like an alien on a foreign planet.
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism