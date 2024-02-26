The recently announced department of sports, arts and culture awards with a R100,000 price tag can be correctly perceived by the creative sector as an electioneering ploy.
The ministry cannot pull the wool over our eyes. With my years of keeping a weather eye on the dire situation of frail elderly artists who are not close to power, minister Zizi Kodwa urgently needs top-notch advisors.
In 2023, the Grammy Award winners received free millions to share from the department just for clinching an award. Yet, departed artists never received even a bunch of flowers from the minister.
In a properly governed country, it would be a noble act to recognise high-class artworks and bestow artists with honours. In fact, nations throughout the world pride themselves with artistic expressions that ignite the positive pulse of society.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Creative sector awards an electioneering ploy
Image: Shaun Roy/ Gallo Images/ Netball World Cup 2023
