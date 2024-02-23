The level of large-scale theft of lotto monies over many years amounts to many billions of rand.
The perpetrators, who were aligned to the ruling party, holding senior positions, orchestrated the looting. They bought small palaces, travelled to exotic locations and drove Mercedes-Benz Maybachs and Rolls Royces.
The seduction of Simpletons was easy, sucking in people like Terry Pheto who loved flashing her ill-gotten gains. But it seems that public anger has finally made an impact on parliament. The parliament is now demanding swift action to clamp and arrest the trash that have been managing the national lottery.
There was no morality displayed, only the sickening rumblings of fallen men and women who have served only themselves and their kin.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Time for lottery looters to pay back the money
