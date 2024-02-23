In this rapidly changing world, there are moments when one feels like an alien on a foreign planet.
READER LETTER | Rudderless world needs ro regain its lost values
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
In this rapidly changing world, there are moments when one feels like an alien on a foreign planet.
The world is fast becoming unrecognisable: fake news is replacing reality; truth is becoming an outdated commodity; artificial intelligence is replacing good old common sense; honesty is becoming unaffordable; empathy a foreign concept; loyalty a rare quality; patience and tolerance in scarce supply; human decency optional; morality negotiable; and human lives mere pawns on the chessboards of the powerful.
In today’s world you need a compass, radar and a seventh sense to navigate your way through a normal day.
It speaks for itself that the deterioration of the values mentioned above, has had a destabilising effect on the way governments and world governing bodies govern. Peace and security are under threat, and rogue leaders thrive in such uncertain conditions.
Democracies across the globe are sensing this and expressing their concern. In the world’s oldest democracy, serious cracks are appearing. A demagogue and liar with a string of court cases against him and openly flirting with dictatorship is a serious contender for the highest office in the land. Democracies shudder and dictators around the world rejoice. It is late in the day, but not too late for world leaders to get their act together. — Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
