×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Rudderless world needs ro regain its lost values

23 February 2024 - 09:29
The world in which these values were standard equipment and served as road signs on your journey, made life simple and easy. In today’s world you need a compass, radar and a seventh sense to navigate your way through a normal day.
The world in which these values were standard equipment and served as road signs on your journey, made life simple and easy. In today’s world you need a compass, radar and a seventh sense to navigate your way through a normal day.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

In this rapidly changing world, there are moments when one feels like an alien on a foreign planet.

The world is fast becoming unrecognisable: fake news is replacing reality; truth is becoming an outdated commodity; artificial intelligence is replacing good old common sense; honesty is becoming unaffordable; empathy a foreign concept; loyalty a rare quality; patience and tolerance in scarce supply; human decency optional; morality negotiable; and human lives mere pawns on the chessboards of the powerful.

In todays world you need a compass, radar and a seventh sense to navigate your way through a normal day.

It speaks for itself that the deterioration of the values mentioned above, has had a destabilising effect on the way governments and world governing bodies govern. Peace and security are under threat, and rogue leaders thrive in such uncertain conditions.

Democracies across the globe are sensing this and expressing their concern. In the worlds oldest democracy, serious cracks are appearing. A demagogue and liar with a string of court cases against him and openly flirting with dictatorship is a serious contender for the highest office in the land. Democracies shudder and dictators around the world rejoice. It is late in the day, but not too late for world leaders to get their act together. — Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria 

US pushes for UN to support temporary Gaza ceasefire, oppose Rafah assault

The US has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and opposing a ...
News
3 days ago

Greece legalises same-sex marriage in landmark change

Greece's parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex civil marriage on Thursday, a landmark victory for supporters of LGBT rights that was greeted ...
News
1 week ago

Israeli hostage families gain clout as political landscape shifts

When pollsters asked a representative sample of the Israeli public in January to name anyone they would like to see entering politics, relatives of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Three US service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on US troops in northeastern Jordan near the ...
News
3 weeks ago

On war's 100th day, fan and foe agree: Netanyahu's reign won't last

Published a year before Hamas' October 7 attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's autobiography lays out a scenario that bears a chilling ...
News
1 month ago

SA hailed for taking up the cudgels for Palestinians

Experts have hailed SA’s showing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Netherlands, where its legal deployment stood firm and presented the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism