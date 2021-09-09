West African regional bloc meets to discuss 'regrettable' Guinea coup

West African leaders met on Wednesday for emergency talks on Sunday's military coup in Guinea that ousted President Alpha Conde amid growing criticism of the regional response to a series of setbacks to democracy.

The current chair of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo,

called the coup "unfortunate and regrettable" in brief introductory remarks to the virtual summit.

The leaders will discuss "our response to this clear violation of our common charter of good governance in the ECOWAS region and what decision we want to take in response", he said.

Conde's ouster is the latest in a flurry of setbacks to democracy in West Africa, which until recently looked to have shed its "coup-belt" moniker.

ECOWAS on Sunday demanded a return to the constitutional order in Guinea and threatened to impose sanctions. However, some experts say its leverage could be limited, in part because Guinea is not a member of the West African currency union.

Last year, Conde pushed through a constitutional change to allow himself to run for a third term, a move his opponents said was illegal. Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara also won a third term last year after changing his country's constitution.

ECOWAS remained silent about Conde and Ouattara's third-term bids, which activists say has contributed to West Africans' loss of faith in democracy and opened the door for military officers to seize power.

Elsewhere in the region, Mali's military staged coups in August 2020 and then again in May this year.

ECOWAS condemned the coups and temporarily imposed sanctions. It said on Tuesday it was concerned that Mali's transitional government had not made sufficient progress toward organising elections next February as promised.

But many pro-democracy advocates have criticised the ECOWAS response as too passive.