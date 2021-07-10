France to reshape troop presence in Sahel within weeks

France will soon begin reshaping its military presence in the Sahel region of West Africa, where it has been on the front line of the fight against Islamist militants, and will ultimately halve it, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

The former colonial power, France has hailed some successes against Sahel militants in recent months. The situation is extremely fragile, however, and with no apparent end in sight to its operations and political turmoil especially in Mali, Paris has grown frustrated.

France will first move its troops further south to stem the threats by militants on coastal states, and then later start reducing their presence to around half the current level of some 5,100 soldiers, Macron said.

"We will remain committed. But to remain committed is also to adapt," Macron told a news conference after a virtual summit with leaders of Niger, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania that make up the G5 Sahel region.

He added that the French army would focus on targeting the senior leadership of the militant groups linked to the Islamic State and al Qaeda, while helping national armies of the Sahel states to ramp up their fire power.