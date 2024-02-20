×

Letters

READER LETTER | Mbumba’s proposal is good for Namibia’s economy

20 February 2024 - 10:33
Nangolo Mbumba is sworn in as interim president following the death of Hage Geingob, in Windhoek, Namibia, February 4 2024.
Image: SHARON KAVHU/ REUTERS

There is a new Sheriff in Namibia. Like a new broom, he wants to sweep clean. The new Namibian president, Nangolo Mbumba, is proposing radical changes that can benefit that countrys economy and moral being. Is he the Thomas Sankara of our times?

Mbumba was sworn in following the death of president Hage Geingob. His presidential tenure will be short as general elections will be held sometime this year. Hopefully, he will be elected as president of Namibia under the Swapo flag. If elected, Mbumba will make bold propositions, which he has expressed publicly. He says there will be no deputy ministers in his cabinet, only ministers. 

In addition, ministers will buy their own cars and houses. According to the Namibian president, they earn enough. When they travel on government business, they will use pool cars. When he makes his calculations, the government spends about R12m for one minister. Thats too much. When you add the deputy minister to the mix, the costs are even higher.

He also wants to deal with corruption. One way is to pay ministers a fair salary with the hope that they wont be involved in corrupt activities. Obviously, this is not enough to prevent corruption. However, those who are corrupt will face the might of the law, he warned.

Another proposition is to cut regional councils. He said MPs will be chosen by their constituencies in order to serve people on the ground. If the constituency is not happy with the performance of its MP representative, they can change him or her.

I doubt his bold proposal will gain favour with his party members.  To effect his changes, the Namibian president must be headstrong.

Thabile Mange, Kagiso

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s Sona speech far from reality

The state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa not only was pedestrian, but it recycled promises and amplified easy victories.
Opinion
1 week ago

PAPAMA MABOTSHWA | ANC must reflect, reaffirm its foundational principles

The ANC commemorated its 112th anniversary last month, a momentous occasion not only for celebration but also for deep reflection.
Opinion
2 days ago

SETHULEGO MATEBESI | New generation of Tintswalos needs an equitable chance to prosper

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2024 state of the nation address has, as expected, drawn mixed reactions.
Opinion
6 days ago

ONYI NWANERI | Youth falling through the cracks of education system

Reflecting on what might be his final state of the nation address pending the upcoming elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech seemed to ...
Opinion
1 week ago

THULANI NGWENYA | Police need resources for safe and protected election

This year marks a critical election year. But, as campaigning intensifies and tensions rise, urgent action is needed to protect the integrity of our ...
Opinion
1 week ago

