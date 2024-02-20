There is a new Sheriff in Namibia. Like a new broom, he wants to sweep clean. The new Namibian president, Nangolo Mbumba, is proposing radical changes that can benefit that country’s economy and moral being. Is he the Thomas Sankara of our times?
Mbumba was sworn in following the death of president Hage Geingob. His presidential tenure will be short as general elections will be held sometime this year. Hopefully, he will be elected as president of Namibia under the Swapo flag. If elected, Mbumba will make bold propositions, which he has expressed publicly. He says there will be no deputy ministers in his cabinet, only ministers.
In addition, ministers will buy their own cars and houses. According to the Namibian president, they earn enough. When they travel on government business, they will use pool cars. When he makes his calculations, the government spends about R12m for one minister. That’s too much. When you add the deputy minister to the mix, the costs are even higher.
He also wants to deal with corruption. One way is to pay ministers a fair salary with the hope that they won’t be involved in corrupt activities. Obviously, this is not enough to prevent corruption. However, those who are corrupt will face the might of the law, he warned.
Another proposition is to cut regional councils. He said MPs will be chosen by their constituencies in order to serve people on the ground. If the constituency is not happy with the performance of its MP representative, they can change him or her.
I doubt his bold proposal will gain favour with his party members. To effect his changes, the Namibian president must be headstrong.
Thabile Mange, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Mbumba’s proposal is good for Namibia’s economy
Image: SHARON KAVHU/ REUTERS
