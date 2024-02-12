THULANI NGWENYA | Police need resources for safe and protected election

This year marks a critical election year. But, as campaigning intensifies and tensions rise, urgent action is needed to protect the integrity of our democracy and halt the alarming increase in political violence we have seen over the past decade.
No elections can be free and fair where there is the continued threat of violence and killings. No country can call itself a true and modern democracy when it is held in the grip of fear and lawlessness.
Yet, the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on political killings reported in September that 52 councillors and 103 office bearers in KwaZulu-Natal alone have been murdered since 2011.
These tragedies are unacceptable. In response, all members of society, including political parties, trade unions, members of the government, as well as community leaders and organisations, must stand up and take a no-tolerance stance against attacks, intimidation and assassinations.
In addition to strong leadership, the SA Police Service (SAPS) can play a vital role in deterring criminality and violence. However, to perform this work effectively, the government and SAPS leadership must implement strategic interventions.
The first and simplest solution is to put more boots on the ground, especially in hotspot areas. An increased police presence could deter criminals and prevent acts of lawlessness.
Additionally, having more police officers would result in faster response time. Increased focus on intelligence gathering is also needed to identify and apprehend perpetrators before they can enact plans against political rivals.
It is vital that all law enforcement agencies share intelligence to work in synergy and maximise their impact. Likewise, increased investment in intelligence-gathering tools such as advanced data analytics, surveillance technologies and human intelligence resources would assist police in identifying criminal behaviour or trends and launching pre-emptive measures.
The ready availability of illegal firearms on our streets is fuelling gun violence, shootings and assassinations. In 2021, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime estimated that SA had more than 2.3 million illegal firearms in circulation.
However, the scale of the problem may be far larger than we know. In response, the government and police must implement targeted initiatives to remove these weapons from our streets.
These should include tightening border control to prevent gun trafficking and holding firearm amnesty periods for the public to voluntarily surrender their weapons, which must then be destroyed. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and its members are calling for the proper deployment of law enforcement personnel.
We are confident that police can deliver a safe and protected election, but they must be resourced properly and compensated accordingly. We must ensure that adequate provisions are made to monitor and address rising political hostilities. Only then can we ensure that battles for the ballot and political rivalries do not deteriorate into battles for lives and wars on the street.
■ Ngwenya is president of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union
THULANI NGWENYA | Police need resources for safe and protected election
Image: Gareth Wilson
