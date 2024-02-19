Bafana Bafana carried the national flag just like rugby did. Black people support rugby at the superlative level and fail to give the soccer team the same respect and honour.
Bafana represented me, you and all in this country. Bafana’s performance at the recent Afcon tournament was the best ever after 28 years. We need to be proud of our boys. There is no nation that will give glory to our heroes if we don’t.
Tholang oa ha Mokoena, Benoni
READER LETTER | Bafana's performance at Afcon deserves praise
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana carried the national flag just like rugby did. Black people support rugby at the superlative level and fail to give the soccer team the same respect and honour.
Bafana represented me, you and all in this country. Bafana’s performance at the recent Afcon tournament was the best ever after 28 years. We need to be proud of our boys. There is no nation that will give glory to our heroes if we don’t.
Tholang oa ha Mokoena, Benoni
READER LETTER | Actors, writers will suffer under SABCs’ new plan
READER LETTER | Officials give excuses while learners miss school
READER LETTER | SA needs to produce its own life-saving ARVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos