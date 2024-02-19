×

Letters

READER LETTER | Bafana's performance at Afcon deserves praise

19 February 2024 - 10:18
Bafana Bafana players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff against Democratic Republic of the Congo at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana carried the national flag just like rugby did. Black people support rugby at the superlative level and fail to give the soccer team the same respect and honour.

Bafana represented me, you and all in this country. Bafana’s performance at the recent Afcon tournament was the best ever after 28 years. We need to be proud of our boys. There is no nation that will give glory to our heroes if we don’t.

Tholang oa ha Mokoena, Benoni

Opinion
5 days ago

Opinion
5 days ago

Opinion
5 days ago

