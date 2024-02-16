According to report, the new payment model is to reduce actors retransmission remuneration payments to 25% of original work, second rerun 14% fee and third rebroadcast will be 10% fee. New structure for writers is looking at 50% for the first broadcast, 25% second rerun and 15% third broadcast. Immediately thereafter the third rerun, actors and writers receive no remuneration fees at all.
No doubt, once the new plan is implemented by the SABC, it’ll definitely deny actors and writers an income in the long run.
It can’t be that when the SABC failed to generate profit to sustain itself, actors and writers who contributed towards its brand over the years got sacrificed. So, the government should be urged to provide more resources to the SABC under strict conditions to enable it to fulfil its mandate. The SABC too should mobilise veteran producers and actors to turn it around. More quality content is needed for it to be the number one viewers’ choice.
Currently, the SABC competitors are steaming ahead of it and it’s drowning in more financial woes year in and year out. Even under such dire situations, the SABC shouldn’t neglect its obligations.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Actors, writers will suffer under SABCs’ new plan
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ Financial Mail
