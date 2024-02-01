Disgraced politicians are attempting a comeback after destroying our country. Do not be deceived by these recycled shenanigans.
The road to power is paved with hypocrisy. All the major political parties have lost their moral values to affluence that comes with power and materialism. We are a nation in total disarray.
Petrol pricehikes, e-tolls, load shedding, corruption and crime aided by a powerless law enforcement system, will have a major impact on the electorate later this year. An upheaval of major proportions in the political arena will herald a dynamic new era of accountable governance.
People across the country want positive change. Some leaders are base liars, telling colossal untruths regarding state capture, which has cost the country R2-trillion over the past 25 years.
The real objectives of the rulers of the past 27 years was political power and pecuniary plunder. The clear message to all parties seems to be that ideologies and party loyalties are not sacred, what the people want is better governance, greater governmental accountability and better prospects for themselves and their children in this lifetime.
As you enter the polling booths, remember the sombre words of George Orwell, who said: “A people that elects corrupt politicians, impostors, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices.”
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Rogue politicians on comeback trail
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/ File photo
