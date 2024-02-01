×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | State should work with private sector to fight crime

01 February 2024 - 10:40
Johannesburg city council. File photo.
Johannesburg city council. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The Johannesburg City council’s complaints about vandalism, cable theft and damage to property can also be heard from all other municipalities.

The main cause is load shedding, something that is man-made and beneficial to comrades as during this time criminals and vandals have ample time to do as they wish.

If the ruling party didn’t take the citizens for granted by lying to them, things would be different because the same people that are lied to, have most of the solutions for our dying country.

For example, if the same government was woke, it could have sensed the dangers that load shedding comes with from the start, including criminal activities, and approached private sector for help, for example security companies react to hijackings, etc.

Government could get mini solar panels and CCTV cameras mounted on mast lights (Apollos) and these could be monitored by same private security that will inform the police when crime is committed and also assist in apprehending suspects. One of the reasons this won’t happen is that most of the time comrades are complicit in crime and they “eat”.

M Machacha, Emalahleni

READER LETTER | Steenhuisen’s comments on black youth offensive

So, late Black Consciousness movement leader Steve Bantu Biko was spot on when he said: “Black man, you are on your own.”
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Exit of tainted flock cause of joy

The ANC should not be scared of losing votes as long as self-serving corrupt elements follow Jacob Zuma to the MK party. If all the crooked elements ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | End to genocide demands resolve

The judgment delivered by the International Court of Justice on the SA vs Israel case reminds me of the famous quote by Dr Martin Luther King: “The ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge