WATCH | SAHRC, CRL Rights Commission launch 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports
By TimesLIVE - 29 January 2024 - 10:29
Courtesy of SABC News
The South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) launch the 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports.
WATCH | SAHRC, CRL Rights Commission launch 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports
Courtesy of SABC News
The South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) launch the 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports.
Usindiso fire victims relive trauma as suspect makes court appearance
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile to lead MK's 'youth ground forces' after his axing from PA
Cop killer gets 10 years for police officer's death during July 2021 riots
Malema wants to help July unrest instigator sentenced to 12 years in jail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos