×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | SAHRC, CRL Rights Commission launch 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports

By TimesLIVE - 29 January 2024 - 10:29

Courtesy of SABC News

The South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) launch the 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports.

Usindiso fire victims relive trauma as suspect makes court appearance

The confession this week by a witness at the Usindiso commission of inquiry that he started the deadly fire that led to the deaths of 76 people in ...
News
2 days ago

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile to lead MK's 'youth ground forces' after his axing from PA

Fees Must Fall activist and July 2021 unrest suspect Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed the national youth co-ordinator and "volunteer-in-chief" ...
News
1 week ago

Cop killer gets 10 years for police officer's death during July 2021 riots

The two men who killed off-duty policeman Const Zolani Zuma at the height of the July 2021 unrest have been sentenced in the Durban high court.
News
1 month ago

Malema wants to help July unrest instigator sentenced to 12 years in jail

EFF leader Julius Malema is looking at how he can assist Mdumiseni Zuma, who was sentenced to 12 years in jail after he was found guilty of ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 January 2024