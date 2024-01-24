POLL | Is it okay for government leaders to seek medical attention abroad?
North West premier, Bushy Maape, made headlines after news broke that he is abroad seeking medical treatment.
The ANC told SowetanLIVE that Maape, who left for Thailand on Sunday, paid for the trip, out of his own pocket.
Following the announcement that Maape would be going overseas, there have been suggestions that his choice to seek medical treatment abroad created an impression that SA’s medical system was not good enough.
Maape is expected back in the country on January 31.
