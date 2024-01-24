×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Is it okay for government leaders to seek medical attention abroad?

By Staff Reporter - 24 January 2024 - 10:32
North West premier Bushy Maape has gone to Thailand for medical treatment.
North West premier Bushy Maape has gone to Thailand for medical treatment.
Image: Boitumelo Tshehle

North West premier, Bushy Maape, made headlines after news broke that he is abroad seeking medical treatment. 

The ANC told SowetanLIVE that Maape, who left for Thailand on Sunday, paid for the trip, out of his own pocket.

Following the announcement that Maape would be going overseas, there have been suggestions that his choice to seek medical treatment abroad created an impression that SA’s medical system was not good enough. 

Maape is expected back in the country on January 31. 

SowetanLIVE

Maape paid for his medical treatment abroad, says ANC

Premier’s choice to seek help overseas questioned.
News
9 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024