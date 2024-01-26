×

Letters

READER LETTER | Nzimande's NSFAS plan will force students to take their studies seriously

26 January 2024 - 14:00
Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), first established in 1996, has helped many students from disadvantaged backgrounds who would never have dreamed of achieving a tertiary education.

However, this valuable government financial assistance seemed to make life so easy in the eyes of so many students that some began to lose focus, their minds trapped in the pleasures of a carefree independent life, free from parental control that they became more focused on the pursuit of pleasure.

Their books and education receiving less and less attention, with some spending as many as five years without achieving their educational goals, instead starting families with their fellow students.

The conditions and measures that minister of higher education Blade Nzimande has decided to impose on the management of the student funding, that will be linked to the performance and academic success of every student is great news and will definitely change the irresponsible behaviour of many students. This should have happened a long time ago, but it’s better late than never. A lot of money will be saved for more deserving students. It is a step in the right direction.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand

