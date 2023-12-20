×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among PSL players, Mosimane tells BBK

By TIMESLIVE - 20 December 2023 - 12:29
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among Premier Soccer League (PSL) players, an issue Pitso Mosimane says needs all hands on deck to address.

Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas spoke to Mosimane about alcohol abuse in the PSL, taking on the coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana Bafana and his time at the UAE Pro League and Al Ahly.

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE production. 

Join the discussion:

For more episodes click here

Trending

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin