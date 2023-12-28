×

South Africa

Woman arrested for 'dealing in drugs' at Pietermaritzburg taxi rank

By TimesLIVE - 29 December 2023 - 09:00
The Hawks seized these drugs, with a street value of R140,000, at a taxi rank in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks in Pietermaritzburg arrested a 61-year-old woman for allegedly dealing in drugs and confiscated drugs with a street value of R140,000 on Wednesday. 

“Members received information about drug dealing at Sweetwaters taxi rank,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

“They proceeded to the rank where they found a suspect sitting in a vehicle.

“A search was conducted and pieces of rock cocaine to the street value of R140,000 were found.”

Another suspect escaped.

Police also confiscated R37,000 in cash that was suspected to be the proceeds of crime.  

