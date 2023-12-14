×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Deceased muso Zahara exploited to her death

14 December 2023 - 12:50
Multi award-winning Afro-soul singer Zahara died this week.
Multi award-winning Afro-soul singer Zahara died this week.
Image: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN

As the PAC in Gauteng, we want to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of our beloved “Daughter of Africa” Zahara, and together with herc olleagues in the music industry, we are saying, “may her soul rest in peace”.

The music industry is very exploitative. Many artists before Zahara have been short changed. Many more will still be exploited by this unregulated industry. The onus is on government to ensure artists are protected .

Rest in peace, Zahara. Camagu .

Mafrika Nkruma Kgakgudi, PAC Gauteng

READER LETTER | Matric’s no end, it’s the beginning of a lifelong learning

Congratulations to the Class of 2023 for finishing their 12-year journey of schooling. Twelve years is a long time.
Opinion
2 hours ago

READER LETTER | Most new political parties have nothing to offer

It looks like all those who want to be popular will use their democratic right to form a political party. Most of the formations are by those who ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | NHI idea and its risks is nothing new

They know that the very people who want to enforce the potentially unworkable NHI have nothing to worry about, as they fly to Russia, Singapore or ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Pay your municipal bills to get the service you deserve

The municipal services or utilities payments do not feature high on priority lists of many households in SA, an independent study has found.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill