As the PAC in Gauteng, we want to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of our beloved “Daughter of Africa” Zahara, and together with herc olleagues in the music industry, we are saying, “may her soul rest in peace”.
The music industry is very exploitative. Many artists before Zahara have been short changed. Many more will still be exploited by this unregulated industry. The onus is on government to ensure artists are protected .
Rest in peace, Zahara. Camagu .
Mafrika Nkruma Kgakgudi, PAC Gauteng
READER LETTER | Deceased muso Zahara exploited to her death
Image: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
