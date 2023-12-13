After waiting 30 years for all those lofty promises, which never materialised, and watching the country sink into the lowest state it has ever been, with government officials, their families and friends being the only people enjoying a life of opulence, the poor and down trodden communities should have reached a stage when they say enough with all these dangerous lies.
They know that the very people who want to enforce the potentially unworkable NHI have nothing to worry about, as they fly to Russia, Singapore or other Western countries for their health needs.
All the efforts to change everything this government inherited from the previous government have collapsed, every government entity, and instead of creating jobs, even those who were employed are losing jobs left, right and centre.
Enough with all the unwarranted changes that continue to destroy SA. Stick with the health systems you have successfully used for centuries without the risk of wiping out communities.
NHI debates are nothing new that came with the ANC government. Many previous governments and unions had numerous discussions on the subject. Jan Smuts and others before him exhausted the topic but there were always reasons why the risks outweigh the benefits. Let wisdom prevail.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | NHI idea and its risks is nothing new
