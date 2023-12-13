×

Letters

READER LETTER | Most new political parties have nothing to offer

13 December 2023 - 13:30
Roger Jardine, the head of the movement" Change Starts Now" says politics do not only belong to political parties.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

It looks like all those who want to be popular will use their democratic right to form a political party. Most of the formations are by those who either left a party or who were expelled from it.

But this trend is concerning because they all talk in the name of defending the people of the country and democracy and promising a better life. They all focus on the failures of the current government, but don’t come up with workable solutions to address the very failures they are so vocal about.

The only rhetoric is to deal with and remove the ANC. That’s not convincing as long as you don’t clearly outline how you will undo the challenges facing all of us. It can never be an achievement only to remove the ANC.

If we really need to remove it, then how with so many political parties contesting? It’s like as long as the leader achieves that number of votes for a seat in parliament then it’s a victory for him.

How will an individual who has no mandate and no one to account to, deal with the issues facing society? We have long standing parties who are neither growing nor having an impact in parliament.

Instead of coming together to form a coalition, they form different parties. We cannot continue to be politically myopic. At some stage we must go and vote and stop making a noise in shebeens and parks. It is our vote that will change the current setting, not this endless list of parties.

Andries Monyane, Vaal

