Letters

READER LETTER | There's no loyalty when shopping

29 November 2023 - 11:42
File photo.
Image: 123RF

A supermarket industry is saturated. There’s one on every corner bombarding prospective shoppers with price reductions. The only loyalty that exists today is that of a customer, seeking “specials”.

Supermarkets are amorphous and unfriendly places where owners are nowhere to be seen. It is prudent then to gather all the pamphlets that you can decide on what you want then go from supermarket to supermarket and conclude your monthly purchases picking the “eyes” out of their offerings. The days of loyalty are dead, just look after the pennies in your pocket.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

