To say l was devastated would be an understatement. l was totally shocked, shattered and heartbroken upon hearing the sad news of Papi Khomane’s passing.
The former Orlando Pirates captain and Bafana Bafana stalwart, who was rock solid at the back, was always an incredible joy to watch. I loved his discipline of keeping troublesome strikers at bay by silencing them.
Akuhlanga lungehliyo; sikhalano mndeni. Sending my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Khomane disciplined and rock-solid defender
Image: Image: Duif du Toit \ Gallo Images
