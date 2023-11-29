×

READER LETTER | Khomane disciplined and rock-solid defender

29 November 2023 - 11:30
Orlando Pirates former captain Papi Khomane.
Image: Image: Duif du Toit \ Gallo Images

To say l was devastated would be an understatement. l was totally shocked, shattered and heartbroken upon hearing the sad news of Papi Khomane’s passing.

The former Orlando Pirates captain and Bafana Bafana stalwart, who was rock solid at the back, was always an incredible joy to watch. I loved his discipline of keeping troublesome strikers at bay by silencing them.

Akuhlanga lungehliyo; sikhalano mndeni. Sending my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga

