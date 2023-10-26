READER LETTER | Palestine brutalities acts of unprecedented barbarity

The destructive bombing of the Gaza hospital will be remembered as a day in infamy that will haunt the lives of those who carried out this heinous crime.
Across the mutilated landscape of Gaza, innocent civilians are being massacred on a daily basis in an orgy of violence that defies description. The scope and depth of these brutalities are acts of barbarity unprecedented in the annals of human relations.
Horrific acts of slaughter, mutilation and butchery unprecedented in the history of the human race are covered up by a grossly biased global media. These grotesque acts are not only a violation of international law but are also tantamount to war crimes under International Criminal Court laws.
The stomach-churning photographs and the gruesome details exposed the double-standards and hypocrisy of the outside world. The reaction of the world community is truly astonishing, in its feeble response. We must honour the memories of those who perished and those who survived them, it is our moral obligation.
Jackboot tactics has now replaced diplomacy as an instrument of intimidation. History will remember these killings as a date which will live in infamy. There is no memorial, monument, plaque or sign indicating where the victims of these grotesque massacres are buried.
One of the most dangerous attributes of our times is our penchant for selective memory, and that selectivity is on full display as we remain unmoved at the plight of innocent Muslims.
Farouk Araie, Mackenzie Park, Benoni
