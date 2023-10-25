READER LETTER | President, stay clear of PP decision

The appointment of the next public protector (PP) is a matter of great importance for the integrity of our democratic institutions and the trust that citizens place in them. It is crucial that the selection process is conducted with utmost propriety and legal competence.
Unfortunately, the recent shortlist for the role has raised concerns among some opposition parties. Many opposition parties have expressed reservations regarding the nomination of Adv Kholeka Gcaleka. In recent interviews, it has been observed that Gcaleka has displayed an inadequate understanding of fundamental legal principles, which is worrying for a position that is crucial to uphold the rule of law.
Furthermore, Gcaleka’s recent exoneration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala investigation has raised eyebrows. If Ramaphosa were to appoint Gcaleka as the next public protector, it could be perceived as a quid pro quo, thereby undermining public trust in both the Office of the Public Protector and the Presidency.
In light of these concerns, it would be prudent for the president to recuse himself from the selection process to avoid any perception of bias or impropriety. This is particularly important given the legal contention surrounding former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of a judge to lead the state capture inquiry and the subsequent judicial intervention mandating the deputy president to oversee the appointment.
Opposition parties that attended the crucial debate on Gcaleka’s nomination did the best they could to ensure that the appointment of the next public protector is conducted fairly and rigorously. However, opposition parties that chose to stay away from the debate cannot be trusted to serve the public interest.
It is incumbent upon all parties to work together to ensure that the chosen candidate embodies impeccable legal acumen, unwavering ethical standards, and an untarnished reputation. Only then can we guarantee that the Office of the Public Protector remains an unimpeachable bastion of justice and equity.
Visvin Reddy, Morningside, Durban
READER LETTER | President, stay clear of PP decision
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The appointment of the next public protector (PP) is a matter of great importance for the integrity of our democratic institutions and the trust that citizens place in them. It is crucial that the selection process is conducted with utmost propriety and legal competence.
Unfortunately, the recent shortlist for the role has raised concerns among some opposition parties. Many opposition parties have expressed reservations regarding the nomination of Adv Kholeka Gcaleka. In recent interviews, it has been observed that Gcaleka has displayed an inadequate understanding of fundamental legal principles, which is worrying for a position that is crucial to uphold the rule of law.
Furthermore, Gcaleka’s recent exoneration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala investigation has raised eyebrows. If Ramaphosa were to appoint Gcaleka as the next public protector, it could be perceived as a quid pro quo, thereby undermining public trust in both the Office of the Public Protector and the Presidency.
In light of these concerns, it would be prudent for the president to recuse himself from the selection process to avoid any perception of bias or impropriety. This is particularly important given the legal contention surrounding former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of a judge to lead the state capture inquiry and the subsequent judicial intervention mandating the deputy president to oversee the appointment.
Opposition parties that attended the crucial debate on Gcaleka’s nomination did the best they could to ensure that the appointment of the next public protector is conducted fairly and rigorously. However, opposition parties that chose to stay away from the debate cannot be trusted to serve the public interest.
It is incumbent upon all parties to work together to ensure that the chosen candidate embodies impeccable legal acumen, unwavering ethical standards, and an untarnished reputation. Only then can we guarantee that the Office of the Public Protector remains an unimpeachable bastion of justice and equity.
Visvin Reddy, Morningside, Durban
READER LETTER | Hezbollah should stop interfering in Gaza conflict
READER LETTER | World powers only look after their interests
READER LETTER | Why is UN Security Council mum on Israel v Palestine conflict?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos