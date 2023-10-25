×

Letters

READER LETTER | Hezbollah should stop interfering in Gaza conflict

25 October 2023 - 08:53
People carry the coffin of Hezbollah member Haydar Ayad, who was killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, during his funeral, in Babliyeh Lebanon, October 24, 2023.
People carry the coffin of Hezbollah member Haydar Ayad, who was killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, during his funeral, in Babliyeh Lebanon, October 24, 2023.
Image: ZOHRA BENSEMRA

The UN Security Council should promptly amplify the call for the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants to stop intervening in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Possible intervention of Hezbollah in the conflict will set the entire Middle East region aflame with unspeakable total war. Needless to say, a direct conflict between Israel and Lebanon may arise.

The world will loathe to see a repeat of the 1982 Israel-Lebanon conflict, in which there was tragic destruction of the Lebanese infrastructure and a massive loss of the lives of innocent civilians.

It is memorably known as the Siege of Beirut, in the Glory of Lebanon (Biblically spoken of) was consumed by heavy bombardments. However, neighbouring countries like Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon should collectively exercise a sound restraint to avoid further escalation of the mayhem.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg 

