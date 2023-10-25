The UN Security Council should promptly amplify the call for the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants to stop intervening in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Possible intervention of Hezbollah in the conflict will set the entire Middle East region aflame with unspeakable total war. Needless to say, a direct conflict between Israel and Lebanon may arise.
The world will loathe to see a repeat of the 1982 Israel-Lebanon conflict, in which there was tragic destruction of the Lebanese infrastructure and a massive loss of the lives of innocent civilians.
It is memorably known as the Siege of Beirut, in the Glory of Lebanon (Biblically spoken of) was consumed by heavy bombardments. However, neighbouring countries like Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon should collectively exercise a sound restraint to avoid further escalation of the mayhem.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Hezbollah should stop interfering in Gaza conflict
Image: ZOHRA BENSEMRA
