Letters

READER LETTER | Take stance in dealing with foreign-owned shops

18 October 2023 - 09:48
Two children from Soweto died from suspected poisoning after allegedly eating biscuits from this spaza shop in Naledi on Sunday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

We are living in a country where everybody do as he/she pleases. Also,foreign nationals don’t respect the law of this country.

There is the South African Bureau of Standards which approves things that are sold in the country, but in all the foreign nationals shops there are so many items that are not approved.

Somalis, Ethiopians, Bangladeshis, Afghanistanis, you name them, are selling expired and fake food. They even have the nerves of marching in our country to intimidate us.

Our country needs to take stance in dealing with foreign-owned shops. They don’t eat what they are selling to our people. In many townships, you will find four shops in one street, all selling fake goods.

To our leaders, please take control of the country and act accordingly before it is too late. It is also a challenge to us as South Africans to wake up and say no to fake goods. Hubby bubbly has already destroyed many.

The word “xenophobic” is always coming up whenever there are actions taken by communities against foreigners. But when the very same foreigners kill our people with poisonous food no one says anything. Enough is enough with fake goods.

Mosa Mothobi, email

One health inspector only to service 26k people in Joburg

Gauteng has a shortage of environmental health inspectors so dire that in Joburg, there is one official responsible for checking food sold to every ...
News
5 days ago

KHULEKANI NGCOBO | Food products need to meet quality, safety standards

As we commemorate World Food Day, it is imperative to reflect upon the global food landscape and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. ...
Opinion
6 days ago

SOWETAN | No excuse to compromise food safely

It is unimaginable what a six-year-old Westonaria boy went through last week as he desperately called out to his friend who lay motionless to get up.
Opinion
1 week ago

Child 'who ate biscuits' in Naledi is still in 'critical but stable' condition in ICU

One of the children who became sick after apparently eating biscuits and juice bought from a spaza shop in Naledi on Sunday is still in a critical ...
News
1 week ago

