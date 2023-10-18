We are living in a country where everybody do as he/she pleases. Also,foreign nationals don’t respect the law of this country.
There is the South African Bureau of Standards which approves things that are sold in the country, but in all the foreign nationals shops there are so many items that are not approved.
Somalis, Ethiopians, Bangladeshis, Afghanistanis, you name them, are selling expired and fake food. They even have the nerves of marching in our country to intimidate us.
Our country needs to take stance in dealing with foreign-owned shops. They don’t eat what they are selling to our people. In many townships, you will find four shops in one street, all selling fake goods.
To our leaders, please take control of the country and act accordingly before it is too late. It is also a challenge to us as South Africans to wake up and say no to fake goods. Hubby bubbly has already destroyed many.
The word “xenophobic” is always coming up whenever there are actions taken by communities against foreigners. But when the very same foreigners kill our people with poisonous food no one says anything. Enough is enough with fake goods.
Mosa Mothobi, email
READER LETTER | Take stance in dealing with foreign-owned shops
Image: Thulani Mbele
