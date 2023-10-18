×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 18 October 2023 - 09:42

COURTESY: SABC NEWS

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the admissibility of the alleged confession by Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused, came under the spotlight.

It is believed there is also an audio recording of the alleged confession.

