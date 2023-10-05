×

South Africa

Three suspects denied bail

NPA says accused forced pupils to eat space muffins

By Herman Moloi - 05 October 2023 - 06:32

The state says the attempted murder charge against three men accused of selling alleged dagga-laced cookies to learners was appropriate because some of the children were threatened with assault if they refused to eat the cakes. 

It also emerged yesterday at the Shoshanguve magistrate's court where the suspects appeared for bail application that the state has added 15 more counts of attempted murder against the accused of selling muffins allegedly laced with dagga to primary school learners last month. ..

