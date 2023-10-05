Three suspects denied bail
NPA says accused forced pupils to eat space muffins
The state says the attempted murder charge against three men accused of selling alleged dagga-laced cookies to learners was appropriate because some of the children were threatened with assault if they refused to eat the cakes.
It also emerged yesterday at the Shoshanguve magistrate's court where the suspects appeared for bail application that the state has added 15 more counts of attempted murder against the accused of selling muffins allegedly laced with dagga to primary school learners last month. ..
