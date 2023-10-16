The escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel is polarising international relations to an extreme degree, leading to political sensationalism. In recent days, we saw the barbaric and brutal deaths of innocent souls who perished on account of the historical conflict between lsrael and Palestine.
The relentless Middle East conflict has divided the planet into two religiously political worlds. The UN Security Council has been watching helplessly at this pitiable human predicament. The body seems have been captured and disarmed to the extent that it is not serving its noble purpose.
The Security Council seems to have ceremonial membership – its permanent members are continually subjected to polarision so that they are no longer united in the quest for world order and peace. The UN General Assembly in New York last month saw a gathering that is sinking the world into polarisation. For example, world leaders addressing the assembly were either pro-Russian or pro-western.
The UN charter needs to be revised in order to fit in with the modern trends of politics, social life and religion. Diplomatic relations among nations must not be determined by political, social or religious affiliations, they should be objective and promote world peace and order.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Middle East conflict driving the planet into polarised politics
