SOWETAN | Postbank debacle shows ANC up

Over the years, the ANC has prided itself as an organisation that lives for the service of the poor.
It, and only it, is the development champion for South Africans living in conditions of poverty, the party consistently tells us.
Its pro-poor policies, which are implemented by its government, are the reason it remains the most popular choice at the polls, it claims.
The most far-reaching of these policies is its welfare system, which the party boasts is among the best in the world.
Evidence, however, not only points to the fact that life is incredibly difficult if you are poor in SA, but that the very system the party prides itself with is effectively an indication of its failure to systemically change the lives of people for the better.
In the last week, we have extensively covered the latest social grant debacle, where hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries were turned away after what authorities claimed was a technical glitch at Postbank, the institution meant to effect payments.
As a result, queues of people, some elderly and others sick, waited and waited desperately to get their hands on the only income they have for their most basic survival.
It is not the first, and possibly not the last, time we witness such carelessness regarding the payment of grants.
This latest glitch, it has emerged, emanated from a payment dispute between Postbank and its software service provider it uses to make the payments.
And that’s only a fraction of the governance problems affecting the bank.
On Tuesday members of its board, including chairperson Thabile Wonci, resigned citing undue interference from shareholder representative, communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele.
He in turn claimed they quit because of an illegal and costly contract which happened under their watch.
In the midst of the allegations and counter allegations by those who wield power, we must be mindful that their actions or inaction, which ultimately led to the suffering and inconvenience of those who depend on them, could have been prevented.
It should have been prevented.
Yet, like many other “mishaps” that victimise vulnerable people, do not hold your breath for any consequences for those responsible for this mess.
SOWETAN | Postbank debacle shows ANC up
Image: Antonio Muchave
