Biden retains 'full confidence' in ambassador to SA Brigety

US President Joe Biden retains “full confidence” in ambassador Reuben Brigety despite SA's Lady R report concluding there was no evidence to back up his allegations that SA “exported” weapons to Russia last year.

This week, a panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa published a summary report on a probe about what happened when a Russian ship, Lady R, stopped in Simon’s Town late last year. The summary stipulated there was no evidence found to substantiate Brigety's claims.

The panel only confirmed the offloading of equipment for the South African National Defence Force, which was ordered and had been waiting for delivery since 2018. The full report was not published.

SA dominated international news in May when Brigety made the claims saying, “we are confident weapons were loaded onto that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion”.

US embassy spokesperson David Feldmann said the embassy appreciated the “seriousness” with which Ramaphosa’s panel of inquiry undertook to investigate “irregularities”. However, he did not answer Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE's questions on whether Brigety would face any disciplinary action.

Feldmann said: “Ambassador Brigety is President [Joe] Biden's personal representative in South Africa. The president and the secretary [Antony Blinken] retain full confidence in him.”

The American embassy also did not answer questions on whether there were plans to challenge the report.

Feldmann was, however, confident in the US-SA relations.

“We have a strong relationship with South Africa and that relationship is based on the priorities of the American people and the South African people. We are committed to an affirmative agenda through which we work together to bring our nations’ respective priorities to the table.

“These include issues of global peace and security, robust bilateral trade, shared health goals and developing renewable energy sources to address climate change and provide reliable power,” Feldmann said.