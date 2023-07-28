A letter from Rey Ntusi Ngema published on July 5 asks “Where was Helen Suzman Foundation in the dark days?”
First, a quick internet search would easily show that the foundation was founded in 1993, only a year before our democratic dispensation was installed.
More importantly, however, the foundation has always aimed to continue the legacy of and principles for which Helen Suzman fought. There can be no uncertainty about the role she played during the “dark days” – not only challenging the iniquitous apartheid system and its racist laws as the sole progressive member of parliament, but standing side by side with the oppressed majority in the fight for a democratic society.
In keeping with those values and ideals, the foundation continues to fight for the rights of those who are unfairly persecuted, especially the vulnerable, irrespective of where they come from because human rights are universal rights.
While we fully appreciate the economic and social challenges faced by the majority of South Africans, in particular young black South Africans, and the pain this inflicts, it is wrong to use migrants as scapegoats. That impedes our chances of securing effective, responsible governance by distracting us and having us chase down the wrong paths.
The finger of blame when it comes to our unacceptable levels of crime, porous borders, unemployment and other social ills must be directed at the right people.
Ezekiel Kekana, Helen Suzman Foundation
READER LETTER | Don't use migrants as scapegoats
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
