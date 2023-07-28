SOWETAN | CEOs’ pledge to save SA invaluable

Whatever product you use in your daily life – be it food or healthcare items, technology or security services – chances are those who produce it are deeply concerned about the sustainability of their business and generally, the direction in which SA is going.
Our country is in trouble.
Credible economic and development indicators are pointing to systemic collapses in governance, social services and security in general.
The quality of life for many South Africans has rapidly deteriorated in recent years.
Many are poorer and more vulnerable now than they were a few years ago.
Others rightfully fear for their future and that of their children.
This is perhaps why more than 100 CEOs of major companies have pledged to support the government with technical capacity and financial support to rebuild our country.
Company CEOs from financial services, retail, manufacturing or mining have signed a pledge which they say is not just a symbolic gesture but a tangible commitment to drive change in sectors essential for our economic recovery.
The initiative will likely be met with some degree of scepticism by those whose ideological or political predisposition is inherently wary of a change agenda driven by the private sector – notwithstanding the failures and incapacity of the state.
Indeed, we would be naive to believe that these captains of industry are extending themselves in this fashion out of a noble sense of patriotism.
This is as much about nationhood as it is about business.
This commitment is a recognition from the business community that the government cannot be trusted to deliver on its mandate by itself.
It is simply incapable of doing so in its current state and, as such, poses a great risk to our trading environment and by extension, to the very survival of business entities.
And this is precisely the point.
Rebuilding SA is too important to leave up to those who betrayed its prospects to begin with.
The governing party must be held accountable through appropriate channels for its failures.
But beyond that, all of us must play our part to effectively reverse the rot that is prevalent in every area of public life.
The initiative from big business is certainly welcome and we hope it is an effective and practical intervention.
We hope it will further galvanise the rest of society to step up to a historical call to save our country.
SOWETAN | CEOs’ pledge to save SA invaluable
Rebuilding SA too important to leave it up to those who betrayed it
Image: Gallo Images/Lisa Hinatowicz
