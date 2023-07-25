I read in a Sunday newspaper that Collen Malatji, the recently elected ANC Youth League president, fits in his position pretty well.
READER LETTER | Coalitions not ideal; win or be on opposition benches
Image: Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
I read in a Sunday newspaper that Collen Malatji, the recently elected ANC Youth League president, fits in his position pretty well.
Of course his profile reflects a young man who went through the mill of tertiary education, not the kind of degrees that are microwaved and people start making noise about acquiring them.
One of the points he raised is the political devil called coalition, particularly as far as his own party the ANC is concerned. The ANC can’t stoop so low to form a coalition with nonstarter political parties with no vision, all because they want to govern.
If the party has not amassed enough votes to govern, it is best to stay on the opposition benches rather than to sell your soul.
These political partnerships have never worked, including within the ANC itself. Since the mushrooming of slates at the 2007 conference in Polokwane, it has proven difficult to work with the losing slate.
Sabotage is at the order of the day. What about the political parties that do not share the same vision as yourselves?
Coalition is just a no no. Win or be the opposition party and work hard to win the ensuing election.
Makgato Raletsatsi, Limpopo
